Lubbock County hiring pathologist to help with death investigations

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office has recruited backup to help them with tougher cases.

The Commissioner’s Court has approved an agreement with a forensic pathologist to help process more complicated deaths.

The agreement allows a doctor to review medical records, photos, and other evidence, to help determine a cause of death, without having to cut into a body.

RELATED STORY: Family funeral arrangements disrupted by autopsy delay

Bambi Trevino is the office manager for the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Oftentimes when we get a record review case for doctor Addington, they have a good amount of medical history and a determination is feasible,” Trevino said. “In certain cases, where we’re really not sure what it could be, and doctor Addington feels more comfortable having a forensic pathologist do that, that’s when we would send those cases to Doctor Peerwani.”

This won’t be the case for every death record the office has to process.

This process is in addition to the county’s previous agreement for autopsies with Tarrant County.

