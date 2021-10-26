One Class at a Time: Ervin Elementary teacher, Communities in Schools awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ervin Elementary teacher Ashley Bolton is the second 2021-2022 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

“It’s really awesome,” Bolton said. “I’ve never really won anything before. So, to me, it just means being acknowledged and appreciated for what I do every single day.”

Bolton is in her fourth year of teaching 3rd-grade math at the Lubbock ISD school and the ninth year of her teaching career.

“I drive 30 minutes into Lubbock every day to teach here by choice,” Bolton said. “For people to recognize how much I actually love this school and these babies just means a whole lot to me.”

Bolton tells KCBD she makes that choice to teach at Ervin because of her own challenges with learning math when she was a student. She hopes to provide a different experience for her pupils.

“Just helping them get through the same struggles I struggled with as a third-grader means a lot to me,” Bolton said. “To see the growth at the end of the year and just how much they’ve grown to be confident, creative learners by the end of the year is amazing for me.”

The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Bolton chose Communities in Schools of the South Plains.

“I appreciate all the things that they do for all of our schools, all of our kids,” Bolton said. “Not only do they help with resources for our kids, they help with resources for teachers, anything that we need for our classrooms to help our kids be more successful.”

Tiffanie Turner is a site coordinator for Communities in Schools and is assigned to Ervin Elementary.

“We work with a great team, very supportive,” Turner said. “Anything that I’ve ever needed, they’ve been able to provide to me. I was raised on the east side. So, just being over here in my community means a lot because I’m giving back to the kids.”

Communities in Schools provides a variety of resources for students whether it be school supplies or help with buying glasses or going to the dentist. Families also benefit from CIS, especially during the holidays.

“Being able to be there for them, being a listening ear, being able to mentor them, I think that that helps a lot having this on the on the campus,” Turner said. “They have me. They have the counselors. They have the principals and so forth, anyone that they can possibly talk to, go to in their time of need.”

With those resources and their math lessons, Bolton hopes they have the confidence to accomplish anything they set their mind to when they leave her class at the end of the year.

“I just want you to be confident in something, one skill, one thing,” Bolton said. “It doesn’t even have to be math-related, just a confident learner, whether it’s critical thinking, whether it’s just in life, just confident and kind.”

