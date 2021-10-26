Opening arguments underway in Mark Bethel capital murder trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening arguments are underway in the capital murder trial of 59-year-old Mark Bethel. He’s accused of the 2015 deaths of 35-year-old Jessica Ann Payton and 37-year-old Shawn Dehn Summers on Halloween Night at Buffalo Springs Lake. If convicted, he faces life without the possibility of parole, or death.

During opening arguments Tuesday, prosecutors say the case took a turn when Jessica allegedly stole money and started dating Sean Summers. The state accused Mark of killing Jessica in their home and using her phone to lure Sean.

Later, Jessica’s body was found in Buffalo Springs Lake and Sean’s body was identified in a burning car.

Marks brother David confessed to his involvement in their murder after he was found in New Mexico with the murder weapon. But the defense says the confession does not detail Marks involvement.

Although Mark dated Jessica, the defense claims stories have changed and there is not enough evidence pointing to Mark. His attorney says Mark was at work at the time of the murder, while his brother ran off to New Mexico.

