Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the news broke about the shake-up in the Red Raider football program, KCBD NewsChannel 11 headed to campus and stopped by a sports bar to hear what fans think about the firing of head football coach Matt Wells.

Most people knew about the coaching change and many were happy about it. Some fans have been watching Red Raider football their whole lives and are ready for a fresh face.

“I clapped my hands and I said yeehaw. He needed to get like a long time ago,” fan Mike Gilmore said.

Gilmore had one word to describe Texas Tech football since he moved to the Hub City two years ago - frustrating. On campus, some students shared the same sentiment.

“Hopefully we don’t choke 24-10 leads to K State every year. That’d be pretty nice. We should’ve never gotten rid of Leach. That was back last time we were good,” student Michael Bilbrey said.

“I was like ‘Yeah, it’s not fun anymore. We keep getting blown out. We keep losing.’ So,” student Renzo Benitez said.

Other Red Raiders were confused about the timing.

“I think it was a bad move because it was like the middle of the season. Like, how many games are left? I think the players just really liked him as a coach,” Xaviar Hammett said.

One student says the decision is about more than just Matt Wells.

“It affects the whole staff. I have an uncle who’s on the coaching staff, as well. So, I don’t know what that means for, like, his family and how that’s going to look for me being able to see my aunt anymore or how the rest of the season is going to go,” student Myka Mayper said.

Coach Wells was challenged with rebuilding a program and some say he didn’t have the time to do it.

“I think they need to give him a chance. We have a ton of freshmen. Let him learn the players and let them bond,” fan Lucretia Yarbrough said.

The fans hope whoever steps in will lead the Red Raiders to victory.

“It’s something to look forward to next year. Yeah, new leadership, definitely looking forward to that as a fan, I like the move,” Benitez said.

“Somebody to really guide them next season, take us to a bowl game,” Mayper said.

“Well I want Tech to win,” Yarbrough said.

Texas Tech has four more opportunities to get their sixth win and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. They have a tough slate ahead, including the undefeated and number four ranked Sooners who they’ll face this Saturday on the road.

