TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at South Loop and Indiana delaying traffic

Crash at South Loop and Indiana causing traffic delays
Crash at South Loop and Indiana causing traffic delays(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash near the South Loop and Indiana Ave. is causing traffic delays.

Traffic is down to one lane on the South Loop 289 access Road. Avoid the area if possible; traffic is backed up almost to Slide Rd.

Emergency crews responding to crash at South Loop and Indiana
Emergency crews responding to crash at South Loop and Indiana(KCBD)

Minor injuries have been reported. There is also a vehicle disabled on the access road just west of Quaker adding to delays.

