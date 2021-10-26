TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at South Loop and Indiana delaying traffic
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash near the South Loop and Indiana Ave. is causing traffic delays.
Traffic is down to one lane on the South Loop 289 access Road. Avoid the area if possible; traffic is backed up almost to Slide Rd.
Minor injuries have been reported. There is also a vehicle disabled on the access road just west of Quaker adding to delays.
