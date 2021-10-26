TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at South Loop and Indiana delaying traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash near the South Loop and Indiana Ave. is causing traffic delays.

Traffic is down to one lane on the South Loop 289 access Road. Avoid the area if possible; traffic is backed up almost to Slide Rd.

Emergency crews responding to crash at South Loop and Indiana (KCBD)

Minor injuries have been reported. There is also a vehicle disabled on the access road just west of Quaker adding to delays.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.