WATCH LIVE: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie to address media

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new Texas Tech Interim Head Football Coach, Sonny Cumbie, will address the public for the first time in his new role on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. This is a weekly media availability.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will live stream the news conference.

Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his third season with Texas Tech, just two days after the Red Raiders one-point loss to Kansas State. After Wells’ immediate departure, Cumbie was asked to fill the role.

As a student-athlete, Cumbie walked on at Texas Tech before ultimately landing a scholarship and becoming the starting quarterback in 2004. Following Tech, he played a couple of years in the Arena Football League before joining the coaching ranks.

Cumbie joined TTU in December 2020 as the Offensive Coordinator for the team, replacing David Yost.

Before joining TTU in 2020, Cumbie spent the previous six years with the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth - however, he began his coaching career with the Red Raiders. Back in 2009, he served as a graduate assistant with the team under head coach Mike Leach. In 2011, he was elevated to take over the inside wide receivers under Tommy Tuberville. After the departure of Tuberville and the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury, Cumbie was named co-offensive coordinator in 2013. That season Tech scored 465 points and won the Holiday bowl. The following year, he joined TCU’s staff.

