3 fallen heroes to be added to Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday is National First Responder’s Day. Three area first responders will be added to the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial.

Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill, Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, and SWAT Commander Joshua Bartlett will all be honored.

Reyna and Hill died in January 2020 while working the scene of multiple vehicle wrecks on icy roads on I-27 in North Lubbock.

Sergeant Bartlet died during a SWAT standoff in Levelland in July 2021.

The public is invited to join several agencies and officers to honor these fallen heroes.

Lubbock Police Corporal Jennifer Pierce says it will also be a time to honor their families.

“Not just, you know, the recent families, but families of all of our officers that are up there. We try to include them and get them to come down just so we can make sure that they know they’re still loved. I think it’s going to be a touching tribute for them to be able to see that we still remember and that the community can go out and they can visit and they can remember, they can pay their respects,” said Cpl. Pierce.

Corporal Patricia Holbert with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says having this memorial is important.

“For us to have a place where people can visit and say I knew this individual. I knew this officer. I knew this deputy. That’s important to us. And we also want to have a place for the families, to never forget that we remember that and that we pay that respect to them,” said Cpl. Holbert.

The unveiling ceremony is set for Thursday, October 28 at 2 p.m. It will be at the memorial, located at 66th and Quaker Ave.

