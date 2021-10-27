Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Morales Jr. III, 22
2 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting near North Lubbock Walmart
Red Raider fans react to football coach change.
Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
WATCH: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor’s defense seeks to question jury on ‘outside influence’

Latest News

Companies that receive job creation incentives from LEDA are audited to ensure agreement is...
LEDA making sure businesses keep their promises before releasing city tax dollars
Halloween spending expected to break records this year.
Halloween spending expected to break records this year
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet
In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, a silicone gel breast implant is shown at Mentor Corp., a...
FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants