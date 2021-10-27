Local Listings
Apache Corporation donates 100 trees to Keep Levelland Beautiful

City of Levelland logo (Source: City of Levelland website)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by City of Levelland

Houston-based Apache Corporation is generously providing 100 - five-gallon trees to the Keep Levelland Beautiful program in Levelland, Texas. The estimated value of the grant is $2,360.

Keep Levelland Beautiful has partnered with the City of Levelland. Tree planting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Texas Arbor Day, November 5th at the City of Levelland Tree Farm at 1901 McKinley St., Levelland, Texas.

Launched in 2005, the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program has donated more than 4.8 million trees to a wide variety of nonprofit and governmental organizations in the U.S., including cities, counties, schools, parks, universities, youth associations, wildlife refuges and community groups. Apache employees often volunteer their time to support community partners in planting trees in their communities. In 2021, the program has granted more than 55,000 trees to 66 nonprofits, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The trees arrived in Levelland on Wednesday, October 27th and planting will be held on Texas Arbor Day, Friday, November 5th at 2:30 p.m., with the Keep Levelland Beautiful Committee, Levelland Apache representatives, City Council, Mayor and City Parks Department. The trees will be planted in the city tree farm. The trees will be nurtured to a more mature state allowing a higher likelihood of survival. The trees will be used for future use in Levelland’s cities’ parks.

Trees are an invaluable natural resource. They beautify our neighborhoods, provide habitat for wildlife and even help to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. It’s estimated that an individual tree can remove 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year from the atmosphere.

