Calmer winds Thursday night into Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally some relief in sight from those strong north to northwest winds. The winds will decrease some overnight and into early Thursday.

However, they will increase again for the central and eastern South Plains through Thursday afternoon. Wind speeds will be more in the 20-25 mph range early afternoon with a few stronger gusts through mid-day.

Much lighter winds for Thursday night and Friday and even into most of the weekend.

As for temps, tonight and Thursday night in the mid to upper 30s with afternoon highs in the 60s again Thursday and finally in the 70s for Friday.

Normals for this time of year are mid 40s for lows and mid 70s for the afternoon maxes.

The weekend will be a mix of low 80s Saturday dropping back to the mid 60s for Sunday with some clouds and more gusty winds.

It does look like a chance of some rain next week and as you might guess, more wind.

