Daybreak Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Interim Head Coach Sonnie Cumbie addresses media

Reagor defense questions outside influence in jury

Arrests made in Houston abandoned kids case

Houston police have arrested a mother accused of abandoning her three children in an apartment complex for months

Police say her boyfriend killed one of her sons and she tampered with the evidence

Read more here: Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

