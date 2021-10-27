Daybreak Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Interim Head Coach Sonnie Cumbie addresses media

Texas Tech’s interim head coach Sonnie Cumbie will lead the Red Raiders for the rest of the season after the university fired Matt Wells

Texas Tech takes on #4 ranked Oklahoma this Saturday

Watch Tuesday’s press conference here: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media

Reagor defense questions outside influence in jury

Attorneys for Bart Reagor claim there is evidence of external influence on the jury that convicted him

They want to question the jury about its decision to convict Reagor of lying to a bank, but not bank fraud

Read the latest: Bart Reagor’s defense seeks to question jury on ‘outside influence’

Arrests made in Houston abandoned kids case

Houston police have arrested a mother accused of abandoning her three children in an apartment complex for months

Police say her boyfriend killed one of her sons and she tampered with the evidence

Read more here: Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

