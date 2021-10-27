Deputies find meth, marijuana, handgun and ammo during traffic stop

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was arrested in Hockley County on Thursday, Oct. 21 after a traffic stop and search of the vehicle he was driving.

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say while conducting patrols, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations on Hwy. 114 between Levelland and Whiteface.

While the deputy was speaking to the driver, the deputy says probable cause was developed to search the vehicle for contraband.

Deputies found nearly two pounds of marijuana and about 110 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a 9mm handgun and ammunition in the vehicle.

George Navarrette, 46, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Navarrette was booked into the Hockley County Jail where he was later released after posting a bond.

