Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Deputies find meth, marijuana, handgun and ammo during traffic stop

George Navarrette, 46, of Lubbock, was arrested for multiple charges including...
George Navarrette, 46, of Lubbock, was arrested for multiple charges including Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, 4<200 grams; Possession of Marijuana 4 oz.<5 lbs.; and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was arrested in Hockley County on Thursday, Oct. 21 after a traffic stop and search of the vehicle he was driving.

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say while conducting patrols, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations on Hwy. 114 between Levelland and Whiteface.

While the deputy was speaking to the driver, the deputy says probable cause was developed to search the vehicle for contraband.

Deputies found nearly two pounds of marijuana and about 110 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a 9mm handgun and ammunition in the vehicle.

George Navarrette, 46, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Navarrette was booked into the Hockley County Jail where he was later released after posting a bond.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Morales Jr. III, 22
2 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting near North Lubbock Walmart
Red Raider fans react to football coach change.
Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
WATCH: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor’s defense seeks to question jury on ‘outside influence’

Latest News

Sunny, windy, and much cooler today. It's a NO BURN DAY and patchy blowing dust is likely.
Wednesday much cooler, still windy
Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Lubbock police send negotiators to deal with suicidal subject across from Tech campus
3 fallen heroes to be added to Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial
3 fallen heroes to be added to Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial
Dining & Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock Thursday, Nov. 11.
Dining & Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock