Lubbock police send negotiators to deal with suicidal subject across from Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police sent officers and negotiators to help deal with a suicidal person at the Centre Suites at 2400 Glenna Goodacre around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Allison Matherly with the Lubbock Police Department said officers tried to calm the person down when they arrived, then called for negotiators.

Matherly said they are frequently called to help suicidal subjects, and it’s common practice for SWAT to accompany negotiators at a scene..

“We do respond to suicidal subject calls routinely,” Mattherly said. “Negotiators are typically part of that response. Our goal is to help this individual, and that is why we do have a large response here. We want to make sure that that person gets help and that people who live near this individual are safe as well.”

Police are still on scene as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

Officers are responding to a call for service in the 2400 block of Glenna Goodacre that includes a large presence. This is considered an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is a public safety threat at this time. Media staging is at Glenna Goodacre and Ave. X. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) October 27, 2021

