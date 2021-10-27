Local Listings
Lubbock police send negotiators to deal with suicidal subject across from Tech campus

Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday afternoon.(Julio Iglesias, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police sent officers and negotiators to help deal with a suicidal person at the Centre Suites at 2400 Glenna Goodacre around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Allison Matherly with the Lubbock Police Department said officers tried to calm the person down when they arrived, then called for negotiators.

Matherly said they are frequently called to help suicidal subjects, and it’s common practice for SWAT to accompany negotiators at a scene..

“We do respond to suicidal subject calls routinely,” Mattherly said. “Negotiators are typically part of that response. Our goal is to help this individual, and that is why we do have a large response here. We want to make sure that that person gets help and that people who live near this individual are safe as well.”

Police are still on scene as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

