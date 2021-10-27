Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Dining & Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock

Dining & Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock Thursday, Nov. 11.
Dining & Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock Thursday, Nov. 11.(Literacy Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Literary Lubbock 2021, an evening of dining and literary fellowship, is sponsored by Texas Tech University Press. The fundraising event, which will be held from 5:30–8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2021, benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, a TTU Press book series honoring past TTU President Grover E. Murray.

The event features a welcoming reception, dinner, presentations by TTU Press authors, and book signings. Our featured authors and books for Literary Lubbock 2021 will be:

John R. Erickson, Bad Smoke, Good Smoke: A Texas Rancher’s View of WildfireBrian H. Griggs, Opus in Brick and Stone: The Architectural and Planning Heritage of Texas Tech UniversityCarol A. Lipscomb, The Lady Makes Boots: Enid Justin and the Nocona Boot CompanyAdán Medrano, Don’t Count the Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican CookingB. C. Robison, A Haven in the Sun: Five Stories of Bird Life and Its Future on the Texas Coast

For more information about the event, visit https://www.ttupress.org/literary-lubbock/.

Dining& Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock flyer
Dining& Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock flyer(Literacy Lubbock)
Dining& Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock flyer
Dining& Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock flyer(Literacy Lubbock)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Morales Jr. III, 22
2 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting near North Lubbock Walmart
Red Raider fans react to football coach change.
Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
WATCH: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor’s defense seeks to question jury on ‘outside influence’

Latest News

Kethan Anderson, 41, faces 5-99 or up to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a...
Kethan Anderson pleads guilty to murder of homeless man, faces up to life in prison
The number of counterfeit pills has increased dramatically, up 400% in the last year.
DEA warns ‘one pill can kill’
The number of counterfeit pills has increased dramatically, up 400% in the last year.
Healthwise - DEA warns 'one pill can kill'
Police are investigating a theft at a Lubbock tool shop on Friday, Oct. 22.
Police investigating theft at Lubbock Retool