LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Literary Lubbock 2021, an evening of dining and literary fellowship, is sponsored by Texas Tech University Press. The fundraising event, which will be held from 5:30–8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2021, benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, a TTU Press book series honoring past TTU President Grover E. Murray.

The event features a welcoming reception, dinner, presentations by TTU Press authors, and book signings. Our featured authors and books for Literary Lubbock 2021 will be:

John R. Erickson, Bad Smoke, Good Smoke: A Texas Rancher’s View of WildfireBrian H. Griggs, Opus in Brick and Stone: The Architectural and Planning Heritage of Texas Tech UniversityCarol A. Lipscomb, The Lady Makes Boots: Enid Justin and the Nocona Boot CompanyAdán Medrano, Don’t Count the Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican CookingB. C. Robison, A Haven in the Sun: Five Stories of Bird Life and Its Future on the Texas Coast

For more information about the event, visit https://www.ttupress.org/literary-lubbock/.

Dining& Fellowship with Literacy Lubbock flyer (Literacy Lubbock)

