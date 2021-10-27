First grader living with cerebral palsy goes mobile thanks to the Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A first grader living with cerebral palsy will now be able to play alongside her friends after she received a special gift from friends and classmates.

The Lubbock community raised at least $100,000, so Olivia Anders could be mobile in a new power chair.

Her dad Jason Anders says an on the go girl deserves a fast set of wheels, now and for her future.

“She’s an active girl, she participates in cheerleading, in ballet, she’s on a T ball team, she’s not a sit in one spot kind of person. So here’s their opportunity as she gets good with this and gets that confidence and self-confidence to start to really show us who is she going to be when she grows up,” Anders said.

Currently, the chair will remain at school until they can raise enough for a van to store the chair.

