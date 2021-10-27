Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

First grader living with cerebral palsy goes mobile thanks to the Lubbock community

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A first grader living with cerebral palsy will now be able to play alongside her friends after she received a special gift from friends and classmates.

The Lubbock community raised at least $100,000, so Olivia Anders could be mobile in a new power chair.

Her dad Jason Anders says an on the go girl deserves a fast set of wheels, now and for her future.

“She’s an active girl, she participates in cheerleading, in ballet, she’s on a T ball team, she’s not a sit in one spot kind of person. So here’s their opportunity as she gets good with this and gets that confidence and self-confidence to start to really show us who is she going to be when she grows up,” Anders said.

Currently, the chair will remain at school until they can raise enough for a van to store the chair.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Morales Jr. III, 22
2 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting near North Lubbock Walmart
Red Raider fans react to football coach change.
Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing
Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Lubbock police send negotiators to deal with suicidal subject across from Tech campus
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
WATCH: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media

Latest News

Bart Reagor waves to media after day 4 of bank fraud trial
Government responds to Reagor’s motion to interview jurors post-verdict
Finally some relief in sight from those strong north to northwest winds. The winds will...
Calmer winds Thursday night into Friday
Companies that receive job creation incentives from LEDA are audited to ensure agreement is...
LEDA making sure businesses keep their promises before releasing city tax dollars
Vexus announces jobs, investment into Lubbock community
Vexus Fiber expansion adds 70 new jobs, $1M investment into Lubbock community