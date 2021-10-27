Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Government responds to Reagor’s motion to interview jurors post-verdict

Bart Reagor waves to media after day 4 of bank fraud trial
Bart Reagor waves to media after day 4 of bank fraud trial(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In response to Bart Reagor’s motion for his attorneys to interview the jurors post-verdict, the government says Reagor’s allegations fail to meet the “requisite evidentiary threshold for a post-verdict interview of the jurors,” and the court should deny the motion.

Bart Reagor’s defense attorneys filed a motion on Monday to interview the federal jury which convicted him, claiming there is evidence of external influence on their decisions.

The response filed on Tuesday from the government says, “Reagor alleges that the three jury notes indicating deadlock, followed by an Allen charge, followed by a verdict of guilty on one of the three counts in the indictment ‘strongly suggest the possibility of extraneous prejudicial information brought to the jury’s attention, or an outside influence improperly brought to bear on these jurors.’”

According to the government’s response, federal courts have “generally disfavored post-verdict interviewing of jurors. This reflects long-standing American jurisprudence that protects each juror’s right to engage in uninhibited discussions to reach a verdict.”

“Here, Reagor fails to offer any testimony or affidavits supporting a claim of extraneous prejudicial information or an improper outside influence. Rather, he argues that the timing of the jury’s notes and the Allen charge suggest extraneous prejudicial information or an improper outside influence - mere supposition on his part,” the response states.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk has not made a ruling on Reagor’s motion.

The jury reached a unanimous decision of not guilty of two counts of bank fraud for Bart Reagor, but guilty of making a false statement to the International Bank of Commerce about his intention to use $1.7 million of a $10 million loan from IBC to Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.

On that charge, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will make that decision during the sentencing hearing, set for Feb. 24, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

MORE: REAGOR DYKES COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Morales Jr. III, 22
2 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting near North Lubbock Walmart
Red Raider fans react to football coach change.
Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
WATCH: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor’s defense seeks to question jury on ‘outside influence’

Latest News

Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor’s defense seeks to question jury on ‘outside influence’
Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office Seal
Lubbock County hiring pathologist to help with death investigations
Source: KCBD Video
Pathologist hired to review cases for Lubbock ME
Daniel Salazar's family says it took too long to get his body back from the medical examiner's...
Family funeral arrangements disrupted by autopsy delay