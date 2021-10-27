Kethan Anderson pleads guilty to murder of homeless man, faces up to life in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to the murder of a homeless man who was found in the backyard of an abandoned home on Nov. 28, 2018. Court documents say the murder happened on June 11, 2018. Anderson, who is 41 years old, now faces five to 99 years or life in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

In December 2018, Kethan Anderson and Anna Smith were placed into custody and charged with the murder. Anderson was arrested in Hereford, and Smith was arrested in Burleson, near Fort Worth.

The skeletal remains of the unidentified victim were found on November 28, 2018, in the backyard of an abandoned home in the area of 2100 20th Street. The Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the deceased male as 51-year-old Richard Bradley Richards. The ME’s Office identified Richards through dental records. His identity was not known until January 2019.

Lubbock Police investigating a body found in the backyard of an abandoned home in the 2100 block of 20th Street. 2018 (Caleb Holder/KCBD)

According to the arrest warrant for Anderson and Smith, they, along with the victim, were all homeless and did not know the victim before the murder. According to the warrant, Anderson bragged to numerous people since the death of the unidentified victim, about choking a man and killing him in a backyard.

Smith told police she caught the victim exposing himself over her while she had been asleep. The statement goes on to say Anderson and Smith left the house and returned an hour and a half later and confronted the man about exposing himself to her. Smith admitted to police she pulled a knife on the victim and Anderson tackled him to the ground. She admitted to police she held the victim down on the ground while Anderson strangled the man. She told police they left him lying in the precise location where the skeletal remains were found, according to court documents.

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation into the death. Based on information gathered, it appears the individual is a victim of a homicide.

Detectives quickly identified Anderson and Smith as suspects in the murder, and arrest warrants were issued the evening of November 30, 2018. Later that night, Smith was arrested by the Burleson Police Department and was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Just before 10 a.m. on December 3, 2018, Anderson was arrested by Deaf Smith County deputies in Hereford, Texas, and was brought to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Smith is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center awaiting her day in court.

Anna Smith (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

