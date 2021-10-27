LEDA making sure businesses keep their promises before releasing city tax dollars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance often makes public announcements of new jobs or investments coming to the Hub City, and sometimes those job creations are incentivized with tax dollars.

LEDA uses an independent accountant to verify whether companies are keeping their job promises before releasing incentive payments.

“We just want to make sure that if we are going to give public tax dollars for a job to be created, we want to make sure that it actually happened,” LEDA President and CEO John Osborne said. “One of the ways that we do that is by having a third-party accounting firm look at the actual W2s and information provided by the company, independently of both LEDA and the company, to ensure that those jobs were actually created. The third-party accounting firm then makes a recommendation to us as to what we should pay based on the contract that we have with the company. It’s only then that we actually pay those incentive dollars.”

That independent firm is Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert & Moss, L.L.P. of Lubbock. Osborne tells KCBD the practice of using the outside entity goes back before his time as CEO, a role he assumed in 2010.

LEDA says it’s announced 43 projects in the past five years, but only five companies have received some sort of incentive. Audit reports show at least one of those companies, Fund Accounting Solution Technologies, Inc., did not add new employees between June of 2020 and June of 2021.

“We have seen some companies that have really struggled trying to grow and we’ve seen other companies that have actually exceeded the expectations of the job creation that that was announced,” Osborne said. “We have some companies that have understood what their marketplace is about to do over the next five years and predicted it very well, and others that have a little bit more cloudy crystal ball and can’t predict exactly what’s going to happen with their industry. Then you have something like COVID that comes about and it just changes all the dynamics, not only on the ability to hire people, but also on the ability for people to come to work.”

Contracts with companies are often over five years to ensure long-term employment with payments ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 per job created.

“We pay that $10,000 over a five year period, or we pay that $2,000 over a five year period,” Osborne said. “If we do a job creation incentive with a company, we then pay 1/5 of that incentive, and we analyze them every single year to ensure that they have those jobs being created during the life of the contract.”

Osborne said companies that participate in a public announcement of jobs or investments that aren’t incentivized by LEDA are not audited. Those promises, he said, are made without financial benefit from LEDA, but rather in hopes of publicizing job opportunities.

“Most every company gets a job incentive or capital investment incentive or land or building or something like that,” Osborne said. “Many of them are just needing assistance in some manner. We look at the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance as a way to help solve those challenges so that those companies will continue to grow in our community.”

LEDA publishes job creation reports on its website. You can find them by clicking here.

