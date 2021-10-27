Much cooler, still windy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As forecast, a cold front blew through the KCBD viewing area overnight. In its wake, notable changes in our weather the next few days. Of course, there’s more wind. It will be, however, much cooler today and colder tonight. Precipitation will continue to be missing.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for much of the South Plains area. It’s another NO BURN DAY due to the elevated grassland fire danger.

Sunny, windy, and much cooler today. It's a NO BURN DAY and patchy blowing dust is likely. (KCBD First Alert)

Today will be sunny, windy, and much cooler. Some blowing dust is likely with wind gusts greater than 40 mph possible. Temperatures will peak in the mid-60s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the far southeast.

Tonight will be clear, breezy, and cold. Lows will drop into the low and mid-30s in the northwest, upper 30s to near 40 around Lubbock, and the mid-40s in the southeast.

While the wind will die down tonight, it will remain breezy and it will get cold. These forecast low temperatures, however, are rather mild for late October. (KCBD First Alert)

Thursday will be sunny and windy. After a cold start, the afternoon will be cool - quite chilly if you are in the wind. Highs will be similar to todays.

Friday will begin cold, but the day will bring relief from the wind. Under a sunny sky temperatures will peak in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday temperatures will peak in the 80s.

Halloween is expected to be dry and quite breezy. The afternoon will be cool, with highs a tad below average. My forecast high for Lubbock is 69°. Anticipate a chilly evening. Quite chilly after sunset, which is just before 7 PM.

Dry weather will continue through at least Halloween. Then a slight chance of precipitation next week. (KCBD First Alert)

Storm Reports

As expected, a few strong and one or two severe thunderstorms developed over the far southeastern KCBD viewing area last evening. Here are the severe weather reports relayed through the National Weather Service Office in Lubbock:

1.5″ diameter hail near Clairemont

60 mph thunderstorm wind gust 10 miles WSW of Guthrie

96 mph thunderstorm wind gust 2 miles SSE of Hackberry

