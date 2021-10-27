Police investigating theft at Lubbock Retool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a theft at a Lubbock tool shop on Friday, Oct. 22.

An employee at Retool near 50th and Wayne told investigators two suspects entered the store around 12:30 Friday afternoon and placed the stolen tools on the ground near the counter. That’s when the employee said when no sale clerks were around, one of the suspects put the item inside a tool bag she brought in. The two suspects then left the store.

Video surveillance was provided to police. The investigation is on-going.

KCBD will provide more details as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.