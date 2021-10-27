Local Listings
Police investigating theft at Lubbock Retool

Police are investigating a theft at a Lubbock tool shop on Friday, Oct. 22.
Police are investigating a theft at a Lubbock tool shop on Friday, Oct. 22.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a theft at a Lubbock tool shop on Friday, Oct. 22.

An employee at Retool near 50th and Wayne told investigators two suspects entered the store around 12:30 Friday afternoon and placed the stolen tools on the ground near the counter. That’s when the employee said when no sale clerks were around, one of the suspects put the item inside a tool bag she brought in. The two suspects then left the store.

Video surveillance was provided to police. The investigation is on-going.

KCBD will provide more details as we learn more.

