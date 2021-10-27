Vexus Fiber expansion adds 70 new jobs, $1M investment into Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) announced the expansion of Vexus Fiber adding 70 new jobs and over $1 million of capital investment into the Lubbock community during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber-optic service provider in Texas and Louisiana, announced that it is expanding its 100% fiber-to-the-home network in Lubbock. Vexus will fully fund the network, providing additional residents and businesses with symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

“We recently expanded our service to the Lakeridge subdivision and continue to build in west and south Lubbock,” said Tim Archer, VP of operations for Texas and Louisiana. “We’ve also entered into a joint trench agreement for growth in new and future subdivisions throughout Lubbock.”

The announcement today includes the expansion of its call center, which will add an additional 70 new full-time positions with an average salary of $38,000. Each position will offer a full benefits package and matching 401(k). As one of the region’s top fiber optic telecommunications providers, Vexus is experiencing significant growth across West Texas.

“With Vexus, residents know they are getting the best services at a competitive price. They also know they will always receive local customer support when and if it’s needed,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. “Lubbock is our corporate headquarters and we’re proud to not only expand our service footprint here but continue to add jobs.”

John Osborne, CEO, and president of LEDA is thrilled to see Lubbock’s burgeoning technology industry continue to develop throughout the city.

“The expansion of Vexus Fiber into the Lubbock community reflects the momentous growth we are witnessing take place in Lubbock’s tech sector,” said Osborne. “As the hub of the region, new job creation paired with our ready and skilled workforce provides our citizens with more high-paying opportunities while also promoting Lubbock as an ideal location to further your career.”

