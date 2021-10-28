Child hit by vehicle in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child was hit by a vehicle just before 5 p.m. in East Lubbock, according to officials with the Lubbock Police Desk.

It happened at East 28th Street and MLK Blvd.

Lubbock Police and Lubbock ISD Police both responded to the scene. The area is near Ervin Elementary School.

The child has moderate injuries, but no other information was given. There is no word on the age of the child.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.