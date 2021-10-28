Local Listings
Civil Air Patrol to take to sky over Lubbock this weekend

Civil Air Patrol to host flight clinic at Lubbock Preston Smith International Oct. 30 and 31.
Civil Air Patrol to host flight clinic at Lubbock Preston Smith International Oct. 30 and 31.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civil Air Patrol’s Group 1 of the Texas Wing will host a Flight Clinic at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Oct. 30 and 31. The training will take place at the Lubbock Composite Squadron located at Lubbock Aero East FBO.

The clinic will offer recurrent training and provide evaluation opportunities for new CAP pilots and allow all pilots the opportunity to increase their proficiency to perform the unique missions required of the Civil Air Patrol.

“This weekend provides a golden opportunity to match pilots, instructors, and planes together,” said Lt. Col. Shane Lipson, standardization and evaluation officer for the Texas Wing. “My goal is that we come out a stronger CAP organization.”

This is the fourth flight clinic held by the Texas Wing in 2021. Other locations were Corpus Christi, Midlothian, and Tyler

