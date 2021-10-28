Local Listings
Cook’s Rodeo Days to benefit Texas Tech Rodeo, Oct. 28-30

The Texas Tech Rodeo is inviting everyone out for Cook’s Rodeo Days, Oct. 28-30 at Cook’s...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Rodeo is inviting everyone out for Cook’s Rodeo Days, Oct. 28-30 at Cook’s Garage, 114th and Hwy. 87.

“Tickets include the Texas Tech College Rodeo performance and the nightly concert. Rodeo begins at 6:30 p.m. each night with gates open at 5 p.m. The nightly concert will begin after the rodeo. The concert time varies depending on the number of contestants and events for the day. Thursday Rodeo and Rodeo Revival is free! These are all outdoor shows. We have a clear bag policy. Once the concert begins you will not be allowed to leave and come back in. Kids 12 & under are free.”

Get tickets and find more info here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-tech-college-rodeo-tickets-166100949411?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Texas Tech Rodeo Team competes in the Southwest region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Each school within the region puts on a separate rodeo with Texas Tech having the largest in the nation with approximately 700 entries annually.

The Texas Tech Rodeo Association began in 1947 and has hosted a rodeo every year since. As such, it is steeped in tradition with some team members being third generation members.

Wow... Koe Wetzel to full blown rodeo in a matter of a few days! We moved in a “few” bellydump loads of dirt, LEGO-ed...

Posted by Cook's Garage on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

