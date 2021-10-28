Local Listings
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 in custody following SWAT negotiation

  • One person is in custody after a standoff near Texas Tech Wednesday
  • Police responded to the Centre Suites on Glenna Goodacre where negotiators spent nearly eight hours talking to a suicidal person
  • Full story here: Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody

Federal prosecutors reject claims of external influence in the Bart Reagor Trial

Tornado hits southeast Texas

