Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 in custody following SWAT negotiation

One person is in custody after a standoff near Texas Tech Wednesday

Police responded to the Centre Suites on Glenna Goodacre where negotiators spent nearly eight hours talking to a suicidal person

Full story here: Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody

Federal prosecutors reject claims of external influence in the Bart Reagor Trial

Prosecutors say a judge can issue an “Allen charge” to get the jury to reach a verdict and avoid a mistrial

Reagor’s attorneys are asking for an acquittal or a new trial

Read more here: Government responds to Reagor’s motion to interview jurors post-verdict

Tornado hits southeast Texas

The EF-2 tornado downed trees and left thousands without power in the town of Orange

One person was injured but no deaths were reported

Follow the latest: Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

