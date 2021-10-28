Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 in custody following SWAT negotiation
- One person is in custody after a standoff near Texas Tech Wednesday
- Police responded to the Centre Suites on Glenna Goodacre where negotiators spent nearly eight hours talking to a suicidal person
- Full story here: Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody
Federal prosecutors reject claims of external influence in the Bart Reagor Trial
- Prosecutors say a judge can issue an “Allen charge” to get the jury to reach a verdict and avoid a mistrial
- Reagor’s attorneys are asking for an acquittal or a new trial
- Read more here: Government responds to Reagor’s motion to interview jurors post-verdict
Tornado hits southeast Texas
- The EF-2 tornado downed trees and left thousands without power in the town of Orange
- One person was injured but no deaths were reported
- Follow the latest: Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
