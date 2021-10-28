‘Junk & Jewels’ sale to benefit ministries

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure,” the old saying goes.

St. John’s United Methodist Church means to honor that adage with its Junk & Jewels Sale, hosted at the church, Oct. 29-30, at 1501 University Ave. A special preview sale is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, with a $5 admission. Saturday’s sale is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. with all items half price beginning at 1:30 p.m.

St. John’s members Sarah Nuckolls and Coleen Sedberry co-chair the event.

“Everyone loves a good garage or yard sale,” Nuckolls said. “With merchandise coming from congregation members, their friends and family, and the church itself, we have lots and lots of items, many that someone could consider ‘jewels.’ My personal goal for the event is $20,000!”

From household items and décor, to toys, furniture, electronics, books and more, there are plenty of treasures just waiting to be found. Proceeds from the sale benefit the church’s operating budget and church ministries.

St. John’s UMC has partnered with the South Plains Food Bank for decades to provide food vouchers to those in need in the community. It also supports Boy Scout Troop 406, Family Promise, PFLAG, and other non-profit programs, with donations or by furnishing meeting space. The church provides inexpensive parking options for Texas Tech students year-round and offers parking spaces for Texas Tech football game day parking for $10 a space.

Learn more about St. John’s United Methodist Church at stjohnslubbock.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

