KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lorelei

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lorelei, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old cattle dog mix.

Staff says Lorelei is super sweet and loves to play, so she gets along with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bronson.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

