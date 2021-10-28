Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs drivers for daily routes

Lubbock Meals on Wheels
Lubbock Meals on Wheels(Lubbock Meals on Wheels)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is asking for your help. The non-profit organization is short on drivers for its daily delivery routes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Organizers say you do not have to commit to a regular schedule, and each route takes about an hour to finish. Each route is delivering food to 10 to 16 clients.

For many of the Lubbock Meals on Wheels clients, the only person they see during the day is the person delivering their meals.

To volunteer to be a driver, a background check and a one-hour orientation are required. You can try it out before you commit. You will be paired with a volunteer for a “ridealong.”

If you’re interested, have questions, or are ready to volunteer, call 806-792-7971 or you can fill out the volunteer application form here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody
The number of counterfeit pills has increased dramatically, up 400% in the last year.
DEA warns ‘one pill can kill’
George Navarrette, 46, of Lubbock, was arrested for multiple charges including...
Deputies find meth, marijuana, handgun and ammo during traffic stop
Kethan Anderson, 41, faces 5-99 or up to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a...
Kethan Anderson pleads guilty to murder of homeless man, faces up to life in prison
Bart Reagor waves to media after day 4 of bank fraud trial
Government responds to Reagor’s motion to interview jurors post-verdict

Latest News

3 fallen heroes to be added to Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial
WATCH: 3 fallen heroes added to Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial
3 fallen heroes to be added to Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial
3 fallen heroes to be added to Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial
Christine Aulds, Vicki Love, and the "Golden Girls"
Pay it Forward: Ladies group celebrates selfless friend
Ashley Bolton is presented with a $500 check from Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler
One Class at a Time: Ervin Elementary teacher, Communities in Schools awarded $500