Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs drivers for daily routes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is asking for your help. The non-profit organization is short on drivers for its daily delivery routes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Organizers say you do not have to commit to a regular schedule, and each route takes about an hour to finish. Each route is delivering food to 10 to 16 clients.

For many of the Lubbock Meals on Wheels clients, the only person they see during the day is the person delivering their meals.

To volunteer to be a driver, a background check and a one-hour orientation are required. You can try it out before you commit. You will be paired with a volunteer for a “ridealong.”

If you’re interested, have questions, or are ready to volunteer, call 806-792-7971 or you can fill out the volunteer application form here.

