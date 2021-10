LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday, Oct. 28 is Dairy Queen’s annual Miracle Treat Day.

$1 from each blizzard treat sold at participating locations will be donated to UMC Children’s hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Miracle Treat Day will take place on Thursday, October 28th! Miracle Treat Day is Dairy Queen's signature fundraising... Posted by UMC Children's Hospital on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

