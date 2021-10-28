Local Listings
New Deal ISD asks voters for $48.5 million in bond proposal to transform district

By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - If voters in the New Deal school district approve a $48.5 million proposal on Nov. 2, New Deal ISD would have almost all new or renovated facilities.

“We’re so fortunate that 95 years ago, people at New Deal had the foresight to build the school that we’re currently using,” Superintendent Matt Reed said. “We want to continue that for New Deal ISD and build something that will go in the next 100 years.”

Reed was referring to the elementary-middle school building, which is at the top of the list for a new facility to be built on NDISD land north of the current campus, if the bond is approved.

The district proposes that it also build a new band hall, transportation facility, cafeteria, auditorium, competition gym/athletic complex, make security upgrades to the high school and renovate the baseball and softball fields. Bond money would also fund the demolition of the existing elementary-middle school, band hall and transportation facility.

“When you’re dealing with a 95-year-old building, there’s just a lot of stuff that needs upkeep,” Reed said. “We’ve got our use out of that building and it’s still a good building. But, we also need to look to the future and take care of our students.”

Reed told KCBD there’s about 750 students currently in the district. However, he expects more to enroll, with talk of a new housing development to the west of the school campus, across Interstate 27.

“New Deal is going to grow,” Reed said. “In Lubbock County, a lot of stuff has grown to the south. I think that’s about maxed out and is going to start coming back north, especially with this new housing addition.”

According to Reed, the last time NDISD has had a bond election was in the 60s when the high school was built. With this proposal, the owner of a $100,000 home would see an increase of about $350 in their annual property tax bill.

“The projected growth with the new houses coming in and the new commercial businesses coming in over the next five to 10 years, that would really ease the burden on the taxpayers at this time,” Reed said. “We’re trying to get ahead of the curve and be proactive and do what’s best for our kids in our community and put it out to our voters.”

If the bond proposal is approved on Election Day, Nov. 2, Reed told KCBD the planning phase would start immediately. For more information on the proposal and election, click here.

