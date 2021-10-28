Red Raider QB Tyler Shough raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. That’s something that hits home with Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough.

His mom Dana is a 16 year Breast Cancer Survivor.

Shough partnered with Cardinal’s Sport Center to make a Beating Cancer is Our Goal T-shirt, with all proceeds supporting the West Texas Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Shough is currently working his way back to playing for the Red Raiders after breaking his collarbone in the game against Texas. He says he learned how to overcome adversity watching his mother.

“That’s really the sole reason why I’m here today. I’ve seen how she fights. She’s my sole inspiration.”

Shough’s shirts are available through October at Cardinals and online.

He is expected to return to the Red Raiders in November.

