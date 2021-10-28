Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raider QB Tyler Shough raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. That’s something that hits home with Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough.

His mom Dana is a 16 year Breast Cancer Survivor.

Shough partnered with Cardinal’s Sport Center to make a Beating Cancer is Our Goal T-shirt, with all proceeds supporting the West Texas Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Shough is currently working his way back to playing for the Red Raiders after breaking his collarbone in the game against Texas. He says he learned how to overcome adversity watching his mother.

“That’s really the sole reason why I’m here today. I’ve seen how she fights. She’s my sole inspiration.”

Shough’s shirts are available through October at Cardinals and online.

He is expected to return to the Red Raiders in November.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Morales Jr. III, 22
2 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting near North Lubbock Walmart
Red Raider fans react to football coach change.
Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing
Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
WATCH: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Shough raising money for breast cancer awareness at Cardinal's
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
WATCH: Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Sonny Cumbie Press Conference - 10/26/21
Red Raider fans react to football coach change.
Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing