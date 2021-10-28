Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Legislature Awards Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center More Than $78 Million for Capital Construction Assistance Projects

The Texas Legislature recently authorized $3 billion for Capital Construction Assistance...
The Texas Legislature recently authorized $3 billion for Capital Construction Assistance Projects at state colleges and universities through Senate Bill 52. This includes more than $78.6 million for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center...(Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

The Texas Legislature recently authorized $3 billion for Capital Construction Assistance Projects at state colleges and universities through Senate Bill 52. This includes more than $78.6 million for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC). The bill passed the legislature Oct. 19 and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott Oct. 25 during the special session.

“We greatly appreciate the leadership of our West Texas delegation and the support of the Texas Legislature for helping secure these funds,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “These funds are a significant investment in our expanding infrastructure, enabling us to further our efforts in transforming health care across the state.

TTUHSC’s Capital Construction Assistance Projects include:

Renovation of existing research infrastructure – $59.9 million, to align with TTUHSC legislative priorities

Physician Assistant facility expansion in Midland – $18.7 million

This funding will further enhance investment by the legislature secured in the 2019 session. TTUHSC broke ground March 23 on a $30 million expansion for the School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Studies Program. The TTUHSC Physician Assistant Program attracts about 28 applicants per available spot, compared to 3.5 applicants per spot nationally. Currently, there are 112 students in the program; the expansion will increase student capacity and will be instrumental in addressing the shortage of health care professionals in rural areas by providing primary care in the Permian Basin and beyond. There are approximately 160 physician assistants in the Permian Basin with 75% being TTUHSC alums. Construction has started on this facility and is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

Most Read

Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody
The number of counterfeit pills has increased dramatically, up 400% in the last year.
DEA warns ‘one pill can kill’
George Navarrette, 46, of Lubbock, was arrested for multiple charges including...
Deputies find meth, marijuana, handgun and ammo during traffic stop
Kethan Anderson, 41, faces 5-99 or up to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a...
Kethan Anderson pleads guilty to murder of homeless man, faces up to life in prison
Bart Reagor waves to media after day 4 of bank fraud trial
Government responds to Reagor’s motion to interview jurors post-verdict

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Texas Tech HSC unveils new Center of Excellence to protect life and limb
Source: KCBD Video
Center of Excellence to Protect Life and Limb
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough was out at Cardinal's Sport Center today, raising money for...
Red Raider QB Tyler Shough raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness
Source: KCBD Video
Shough raising money for breast cancer awareness at Cardinal's