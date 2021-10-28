Local Listings
Texas Tech launches ‘Raider Safety’ initiative

Raider Safety is a campus-wide initiative to inform and connect our campus community to all...
Raider Safety is a campus-wide initiative to inform and connect our campus community to all available resources.(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec announced a new safety initiative at the university in a video message to Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff.

The new initiative is called Raider Safety and was created to inform the campus community about the program and related resources that enhance safety.

“At Texas Tech, nothing is more important than the safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” he said in the video message.

This initiative will include additional investments in enhanced lighting, security cameras, and blue light phones across the campus. It will also include investments in improved pedestrian safety. It will also increase awareness on how to report incidents or situations that compromise safety.

This initiative includes the Texas Tech Police Department, Fire Marshal, Emergency Management, Clery Compliance, Athletics, Student Affairs, Division of Diversity Equity and Inclusion, University Student Housing, Student Government Association, Staff Senate, Grounds, Faculty Senate, and the Office of the Provost.

To learn more about Raider Safety, click here.

