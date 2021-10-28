Trick or treat forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Wind Machine cranks up again today, but there is relief in sight. There are also some warmer afternoons in the days ahead. Here’s what to expect in our local weather, including my Halloween evening forecast.

Unfortunately, it’s another windy day. WIND ADVISORIES and FIRE WEATHER WARNINGS (aka Red Flag Warnings) are in effect for much of the West Texas area. NO BURN conditions will exist through Thursday afternoon.

Otherwise today, again, will be sunny and cool. Like yesterday, if you are in the wind it will feel quite chilly. Temperatures will peak in the mid-60s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the far southeast.

Windy again today, which means another NO BURN DAY due to the elevated grassland fire danger. Some wind relief in the days ahead! (KCBD First Alert)

Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are possible. Lubbock area winds are likely to range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts greater than 40 mph. Winds won’t be quite as strong to the southwest of Lubbock but will be stronger to the northeast. In the northeastern viewing area winds will range from 30 to 40 mph with gusts greater than 50 mph likely.

Less wind tonight, but under a clear sky it will get cold. Lows will drop into the low and mid-30s in the northwest, upper 30s around Lubbock, and the low and mid-40s in the southeast.

After a cold start, Friday brings a warmer afternoon and less wind. Highs will range from 70 to 75 degrees, slightly above average for the end of October.

Anticipate a dry, clear, but chilly Friday evening.

More sun and less wind continue Saturday. Temperatures will peak in the 80s across all but the far northwestern viewing area (upper 70s).

It’s going to be a dry Halloween, partly cloudy, somewhat breezy, with a cool afternoon and a chilly evening. Following a cold front early Sunday morning, my forecast high for Lubbock is 69°. Anticipate a chilly evening. Quite chilly after sunset, which is just before 7 PM.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.