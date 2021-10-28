Warmer with lighter winds on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another windy day on the plains, but relief is coming later this evening.

Winds will decrease this evening while remaining out of the north to northwest. By Friday morning speeds will be around 10 mph and less in most areas.

Friday will be nice, it will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. More sunshine coming and winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph, even lighter for the football games on Friday night.

As for Friday morning, very chilly temperatures. I expect near or below freezing from Muleshoe north into the panhandle. For the central South Plains, including Lubbock, it will be around 38-40 degrees.

If you live in the northern and northwest areas I’d suggest you protect those tender plants and veges.

The weekend will feature the 80s Saturday but cooler with 60s for Halloween.

Winds will increase some late Saturday and Sunday but not as strong as the last two days.

