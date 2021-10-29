Local Listings
6-vehicle crash on S Loop 289 and Slide Rd. causing major backup, traffic diversions

Crash at S Loop 289 and Slide Rd.
Crash at S Loop 289 and Slide Rd.(Texas Department of Transportation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A six-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Rd. is forcing first responders to divert eastbound traffic off the Loop.

The S Loop exit off Marsha Sharp Freeway is being closed to limit traffic in the area. Traffic is being diverted off the Loop at 34th and 50th Sts.

The call came in around 5:10 p.m. The crash involved four SUVs and two passenger vehicles.

Avoid the area if possible.

