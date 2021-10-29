Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Final day of early voting for Nov. 2 election

The ballot includes eight proposed state constitutional amendments, a property tax hike, street bond proposal and more.

Three area fallen first responders added to Lubbock Public Safety Memorial

Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill, Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Levelland SWAT Commander Josh Bartlett were honored Thursday

The memorial is at 66th and Quaker

Brittany Michaleson takes a closer look at the ceremony: ‘We owe them a debt’: Lubbock first responders added to public safety memorial

President Biden continues negotiations over social plan

The president says Democrats have reached a framework for his domestic policy plan

The plan includes universal pre-k and climate change programs, but no paid family leave or free community college

Read the latest details here: Biden announces ‘historic’ deal — but there’s no action yet

