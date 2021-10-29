Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet HEB

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet HEB, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old Labrador mix.

Staff says he is talkative, active and loves to play outside. He also loves attention and petting. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lorelei.

