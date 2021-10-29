Less wind, more warmth, for now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As our recent wind-maker gradually drifts away to the east, West Texas will experience less wind, and a little more warmth. At least until Halloween when the next cold front arrives.

After a cold early morning, this afternoon will be seasonably warm with highs ranging from near 70 to the mid-70s. It will be sunny and a little breezy. Winds will range right around 10 to 20 mph in the Lubbock area. Speeds will be slightly less to the southwest of Lubbock, slightly greater to the northeast.

This evening will be dry and chilly. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s after sunset and then into the 50s by mid-evening. Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the low and mid-30s in the northwest to the low and mid-40s in the southeast.

Following a very chilly early morning, Saturday will be sunny, again a little breezy, with a warm afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 80s across all but the far northwestern viewing area (upper 70s). That’s about ten degrees above average for the end of October.

Less wind and more warmth Friday and Saturday afternoon! Dry weather continues through Halloween. The next chance of precipitation is Tuesday and Wednesday. (KCBD First Alert)

Saturday night will be clear, the wind generally light, and the air chilly. Lows will drop into the upper 30s in the northwest, low 40s around Lubbock, and the mid- to upper 40s in the southeast.

As I’ve noted previously here and on air, a cold front will arrive Sunday morning. It will drop high temperatures about 15 degrees versus the day before.

My forecast of a dry Halloween continues on track. The day will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds arriving late in the day. In addition, Sunday will be somewhat breezy, with a cool afternoon and a chilly evening.

Following a cold front early Sunday morning, my forecast high for Lubbock is 69°. Anticipate a chilly evening. Quite chilly after sunset, which is just before 7 PM.

