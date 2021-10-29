Local Listings
LPD to celebrate ribbon-cutting ceremony of North Patrol Division Station

Lubbock Police Department logo (Source: LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the city’s third patrol division station.

The ceremony, which will be held at the north division station, located at 5910 Erskine Avenue, will be held on Monday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m.

The ceremony will include remarks from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell, City Council members and Division Station Deputy Chief James Shavers.

The opening of the division station is part of the Public Safety Improvements Projects which was approved by the Lubbock City Council on March 18, 2018. The ribbon-cutting follows 16 months of construction, and will showcase the 11,183 square foot building, which will house 92 officers and civilians.

The building will be open to community members and media partners for tours following the ribbon-cutting.

A downtown headquarters is currently being built as part of the decentralization plan designed to increase community-oriented policing.

