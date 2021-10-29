Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock County defense attorneys voice concerns over access to court document system

By Craig Iglesias
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are concerns over access to the Lubbock County Court document system that attorneys need to defend their clients. Today, members of the Lubbock County defense bar addressed the commissioners and voiced their concerns and frustrations they say even county employees have.

Attorney Dwight McDonald told the court he had two people thank him for getting this issue on the agenda so that others would know what was going on.

“One of them cried. You shouldn’t have to cry because somebody’s trying to help you do your job,” he said.

This is the level of frustration that many users of Lubbock County’s new integrated public access system have. In the presentation to the county commissioners, attorney Ben Garcia explained there are issues interrupting the wheels of justice and costing taxpayers money.

Garcia says having to house people longer in jail, paying defense lawyers extra money to get the information they need, paying district clerks to provide the documents they should be able to access at the click of a button, and having the district attorney’s office manually send discovery is causing a tremendous expense when it is all added up.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says he understands the frustration and asks for patience while they work through resolving the problems.

“We do have problems now and so our job right now is to see the problems whey they come up and correct those issues as quickly and efficiently as we can,” Parrish said.

McDonald says the county can’t be the only ones looking to find the solution.

“We are all willing to help get it fixed,” he said. “We want to help you help us, so we need to work together to get this system fixed.”

Parrish says he is glad the issues have been brought to the courts attention and wants to work with the attorneys for a fix.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by vehicle at East 28th and MLK in Lubbock
Child hit by vehicle in East Lubbock
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Lubbock Child Safety Zone Map
Plan your trick-or-treating route to avoid knocking on a sex offender’s door, LPD says
Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody
Jason Lee Guthery, 44, of Lubbock
Lubbock sex offender sentenced to life in prison for abusing teen

Latest News

2-vehicle crash on S Loop 289 at University Ave.
3-vehicle crash at S Loop 289 and University Ave backing up traffic
Tech ROTC Cadets Learn Black Hawk Helicopters
Tech ROTC Cadets Learn Black Hawk Helicopters
Northbound I-27 crash near Shallowater exit
TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid northbound I-27 before Shallowater exit
Crash at S Loop 289 and Slide Rd.
6-vehicle crash on S Loop 289 and Slide Rd. causing major backup, traffic diversions