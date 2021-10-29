Lubbock County defense attorneys voice concerns over access to court document system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are concerns over access to the Lubbock County Court document system that attorneys need to defend their clients. Today, members of the Lubbock County defense bar addressed the commissioners and voiced their concerns and frustrations they say even county employees have.

Attorney Dwight McDonald told the court he had two people thank him for getting this issue on the agenda so that others would know what was going on.

“One of them cried. You shouldn’t have to cry because somebody’s trying to help you do your job,” he said.

This is the level of frustration that many users of Lubbock County’s new integrated public access system have. In the presentation to the county commissioners, attorney Ben Garcia explained there are issues interrupting the wheels of justice and costing taxpayers money.

Garcia says having to house people longer in jail, paying defense lawyers extra money to get the information they need, paying district clerks to provide the documents they should be able to access at the click of a button, and having the district attorney’s office manually send discovery is causing a tremendous expense when it is all added up.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says he understands the frustration and asks for patience while they work through resolving the problems.

“We do have problems now and so our job right now is to see the problems whey they come up and correct those issues as quickly and efficiently as we can,” Parrish said.

McDonald says the county can’t be the only ones looking to find the solution.

“We are all willing to help get it fixed,” he said. “We want to help you help us, so we need to work together to get this system fixed.”

Parrish says he is glad the issues have been brought to the courts attention and wants to work with the attorneys for a fix.

