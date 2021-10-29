Lubbock man sentenced after using rideshare drivers to cash counterfeit checks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution to nearly 20 people. He pleaded guilty to one count of uttering and possession forged or counterfeited securities of an organization.

According to federal court documents, Dale Matthew Dempsey created counterfeit checks and used cab drivers or ride-sharing service drivers to cash the counterfeit checks. The drivers would then take the cash to other people, but were able to keep a small portion of the check.

The original 11-count indictment, filed in federal court in July 2021, shows a driver cashed a check at Lubbock National Bank in 2019, where he had an account. The check was made payable to him in the amount of $3,800. The check was issued by Park Tower Apartments and drawn on Bank of America. The driver kept $300 and delivered the rest to a female at Red Wing boot Store.

Three days later, Park Tower Apartments contacted the police and reported the check was counterfeit.

A few days later, the driver went to the police and reported he may have been involved in a scam. He said an unknown caller requested he cash the check and he would be paid $300 if he delivered the rest of the check.

During the investigation, Dempsey admitted to creating the checks and using drivers to cash them.

Although he pleaded guilty to one of the 11 counts against him, he is required to pay restitution to the other victims involved. Those victims include people and businesses. Once he is on supervised release, he will be required to pay $500 per month until the restitution is paid in full.

Dempsey has open cases in Lubbock County and in Ohio.

