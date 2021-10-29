Lubbock man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted enticement of a minor. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Gregory Alexander Perez, 32, was federally indicted on one count of enticement of a minor in April. He was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department on Feb., 2. after arranging to meet with the victim in a parking lot.

Federal court documents indicate Perez initiated contact with an individual on an online messaging platform who he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Perez and the girl exchanged cellphone numbers and started text messaging. Perez reportedly sent sexually explicit text messages, requested photos, and offered the girl money in exchange for performing oral sex on him.

Perez will be on supervised release for five years after being released from prison.

