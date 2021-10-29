Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor

Gregory Alexander Perez
Gregory Alexander Perez(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted enticement of a minor. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Gregory Alexander Perez, 32, was federally indicted on one count of enticement of a minor in April. He was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department on Feb., 2. after arranging to meet with the victim in a parking lot.

Federal court documents indicate Perez initiated contact with an individual on an online messaging platform who he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Perez and the girl exchanged cellphone numbers and started text messaging. Perez reportedly sent sexually explicit text messages, requested photos, and offered the girl money in exchange for performing oral sex on him.

Perez will be on supervised release for five years after being released from prison.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by vehicle at East 28th and MLK in Lubbock
Child hit by vehicle in East Lubbock
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody
Lubbock Child Safety Zone Map
Plan your trick-or-treating route to avoid knocking on a sex offender’s door, LPD says
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Latest News

Crash at S Loop 289 and Slide Rd.
6-vehicle crash on S Loop 289 and Slide Rd. causing major backup, traffic diversions
Dale Matthew Dempsey
Lubbock man sentenced after using rideshare drivers to cash counterfeit checks
Jason Lee Guthery, 44, of Lubbock
Lubbock sex offender sentenced to life in prison for abusing teen
Roaryrious Perkins
Amarillo man who gave guns to children sentenced to 10 years