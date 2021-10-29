Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Plan your trick-or-treating route to avoid knocking on a sex offender’s door, LPD says

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have some tips to make sure your child gets plenty of treats and no tricks this year.

Before you head out trick or treating, they recommend planning your route ahead of time to avoid knocking on a sex offender’s door. There are two tools to help you plan. The DPS sex offender registry has the address of people who have a history of child sex offenses or others. Alison Matherly with Lubbock police said you can also use the city’s child safety zone map.

RELATED LINK: Child safety zone map for Lubbock

RELATED LINK: Lubbock Sex Offender Registry

“So child safety zones are legally required areas that are around schools, churches, some of those types of areas that are generally areas that sex offenders cannot live in. There are a few exceptions to that there are some individuals who are grandfathered in to a residence that is in a child safety zone,” Matherly said.

And always remember to wear reflective gear while crossing streets to avoid any accidents.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody
The number of counterfeit pills has increased dramatically, up 400% in the last year.
DEA warns ‘one pill can kill’
George Navarrette, 46, of Lubbock, was arrested for multiple charges including...
Deputies find meth, marijuana, handgun and ammo during traffic stop
Kethan Anderson, 41, faces 5-99 or up to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a...
Kethan Anderson pleads guilty to murder of homeless man, faces up to life in prison
Bart Reagor waves to media after day 4 of bank fraud trial
Government responds to Reagor’s motion to interview jurors post-verdict

Latest News

Child hit by vehicle at East 28th and MLK in Lubbock
Child hit by vehicle in East Lubbock
New Deal ISD the issuance of $48.5 million is bonds to build several new facilities.
New Deal ISD asks voters for $48.5 million in bond proposal to transform district
Lubbock Meals on Wheels
Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs drivers for daily routes
Raider Safety is a campus-wide initiative to inform and connect our campus community to all...
Texas Tech launches ‘Raider Safety’ initiative