Plan your trick-or-treating route to avoid knocking on a sex offender’s door, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have some tips to make sure your child gets plenty of treats and no tricks this year.

Before you head out trick or treating, they recommend planning your route ahead of time to avoid knocking on a sex offender’s door. There are two tools to help you plan. The DPS sex offender registry has the address of people who have a history of child sex offenses or others. Alison Matherly with Lubbock police said you can also use the city’s child safety zone map.

RELATED LINK: Child safety zone map for Lubbock

RELATED LINK: Lubbock Sex Offender Registry

“So child safety zones are legally required areas that are around schools, churches, some of those types of areas that are generally areas that sex offenders cannot live in. There are a few exceptions to that there are some individuals who are grandfathered in to a residence that is in a child safety zone,” Matherly said.

And always remember to wear reflective gear while crossing streets to avoid any accidents.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.