Warm Saturday, turning colder next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve got a little bit of every kind of weather in store over the next week, which is pretty typical for the end of October and start of November.

It’s been a sunny, dry day across our area with not too much wind today. It’ll be clear and chilly for the football games this evening, eventually dropping back into the 50s by late in the games.

Low Saturday morning around 39, with mid 30s over the SW Panhandle and NW South Plains. It’s going to warm nicely Saturday afternoon, with plenty of sun and a steady SW wind 10-20mph. High near 83 in Lubbock, some mid 80s southwest of the city.

A front will move across the area tomorrow night, leading to a cooler and breezy Sunday, high near 69 beneath a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK: A little warmer Monday before a stronger push of cold air moves in Tuesday. There will also be more humidity returning, likely setting the stage for a stretch of days locked in clouds with not much temperature range from morning to afternoon. We expect 50s Tuesday through Friday, with mornings in the 40s or 30s. With more breaks in the clouds by late week, we’ll likely see a freeze in Lubbock and across much of the area by Friday morning. This would be a few degrees behind the typical first freeze in Lubbock of October 31. Hint, hint: our First Freeze Contest at Yates Flooring Center.

There may also be some showers middle of next week, though right now it looks more like drizzle or light rain.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.