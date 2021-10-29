‘We owe them a debt’: Lubbock first responders added to public safety memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill, Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, and SWAT Commander Joshua Bartlett are now commemorated on the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial.

Family, friends and fellow first responders gathered to honor their ultimate sacrifice on Thursday, with State Representative Dustin Burrows in attendance to show his gratitude.

“We owe them a debt. We owe them a debt that we can never repay. But we have to acknowledge it here today and I think that’s what today was really about,” Burrows said.

Officer Reyna was killed in the line of duty in January 2020, while working the scene of multiple vehicle wrecks on icy roads on I-27 in North Lubbock.

“I remember him as a good strong leader, a good officer. He cared a lot about our community or he wouldn’t have been out on the interstate that day,” Lubbock Police Assistant Chief Neal Barron said.

Lieutenant Eric Hill was also on the interstate that day.

“I can tell you that Eric Hill was a fireman’s fireman. Due to his exceptional paramedic skills, there are people walking among us that may not be here had he not dedicated his life to helping others,” Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson said.

Sergeant Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland in July of this year.

“Although he and the others may be gone, they certainly will never be forgotten. What we’re doing today helps once again ensure that we don’t let slip into memory or fade from memory, these individuals that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said.

Roses were placed during the ceremony, one for each department, representing the first responders in our area who have given their lives.

“They keep us safe. They do the things that many of us aren’t able to do, couldn’t do if we wanted to. And we get to live in our nice, wonderful homes and peaceful lives most of the time because of them,” Burrows said.

There are now 56 names of men and women who died in the line of duty in our area placed on this memorial. If you’d like to pay your respects, the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial is on 66th St. and Quaker.

