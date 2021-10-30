End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!
Trinity Christian 41, Lake Country 13
Odessa Permian Basin 92, Wellman Union 91 F/3OT
Midland Trinity 60, Christ The King 39
Paducah 55, Northside 0
SpringLake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50
Motley County 64, Southland 0
Olton 49, West Texas 0
Bushland 62, Littlefield 26
New Home 21, Bovina 14
Greenwood 34, Snyder 7
Valley 61, White Deer 12
Petersburg 2, Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)
Klondike 2, Wilson 0 (forfeit)
Sundown 45, Tahoka 0
Shallowater 48, Kermit 0
Sudan 32, Smyer 14
New Deal 48, Floydada 15
McCamey 62, Plains 8
Abernathy 40, Stanton 7
Seagraves 42, Morton 6
Roosevelt 52, Coahoma 19
Denver City 37, Brownfield 23
Jayton 52, Patton Springs 0
Post 48, Hale Center 30
Slaton 42, Lamesa 41
Panhandle 36, Farwell 35
Friona 35, Spearman 0
Lubbock-Cooper 38, Abilene Wylie 10
Muleshoe 61, Dalhart 16
Ralls 51, Crosbyton 12
Roscoe 46, Lockney 6
Dimmitt 39, Highland Park 34
Anton 76, Amhert 38
Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27
Hermleigh 66, Ira 48
Groom 60, Silverton 14
Frenship 63, Odessa 41
Tulia 54, Canadian 35
Idalou 49, Reagan County 7
Seminole 49, Perryton 42
Coronado 41, Monterey 27
Spur 104, Knox City 56
Sands 67, Loop 44
Meadow 73, Whiteface 72
Kingdom Prep 44, Lubbock Titans 36
San Jacinto 38, All Saints 28
Hart vs. Wildorado (Saturday, Oct. 30)
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.