Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 29

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!

Trinity Christian 41, Lake Country 13

Odessa Permian Basin 92, Wellman Union 91 F/3OT

Midland Trinity 60, Christ The King 39

Paducah 55, Northside 0

SpringLake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50

Motley County 64, Southland 0

Olton 49, West Texas 0

Bushland 62, Littlefield 26

New Home 21, Bovina 14

Greenwood 34, Snyder 7

Valley 61, White Deer 12

Petersburg 2, Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)

Klondike 2, Wilson 0 (forfeit)

Sundown 45, Tahoka 0

Shallowater 48, Kermit 0

Sudan 32, Smyer 14

New Deal 48, Floydada 15

McCamey 62, Plains 8

Abernathy 40, Stanton 7

Seagraves 42, Morton 6

Roosevelt 52, Coahoma 19

Denver City 37, Brownfield 23

Jayton 52, Patton Springs 0

Post 48, Hale Center 30

Slaton 42, Lamesa 41

Panhandle 36, Farwell 35

Friona 35, Spearman 0

Lubbock-Cooper 38, Abilene Wylie 10

Muleshoe 61, Dalhart 16

Ralls 51, Crosbyton 12

Roscoe 46, Lockney 6

Dimmitt 39, Highland Park 34

Anton 76, Amhert 38

Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27

Hermleigh 66, Ira 48

Groom 60, Silverton 14

Frenship 63, Odessa 41

Tulia 54, Canadian 35

Idalou 49, Reagan County 7

Seminole 49, Perryton 42

Coronado 41, Monterey 27

Spur 104, Knox City 56

Sands 67, Loop 44

Meadow 73, Whiteface 72

Kingdom Prep 44, Lubbock Titans 36

San Jacinto 38, All Saints 28

Hart vs. Wildorado (Saturday, Oct. 30)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by vehicle at East 28th and MLK in Lubbock
Child hit by vehicle in East Lubbock
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Crash at S Loop 289 and Slide Rd.
6-vehicle crash on S Loop 289 and Slide Rd. causing major backup, traffic diversions
Lubbock police and possibly SWAT were seen responding near Texas Tech’s campus Wednesday...
Standoff with LPD negotiators ends with 1 in custody
Lubbock Child Safety Zone Map
Plan your trick-or-treating route to avoid knocking on a sex offender’s door, LPD says

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 -End Zone Friday Oct. 29
KCBD News at 10 -End Zone Friday Oct. 29
KCBD End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Oct. 28
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 28
KCBD End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Oct. 28
KCBD End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Oct. 28
In their week nine matchup against Denver City, the Shallowater Mustangs won 30-7 to improve...
Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs