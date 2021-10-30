End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!

Trinity Christian 41, Lake Country 13

Odessa Permian Basin 92, Wellman Union 91 F/3OT

Midland Trinity 60, Christ The King 39

Paducah 55, Northside 0

SpringLake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50

Motley County 64, Southland 0

Olton 49, West Texas 0

Bushland 62, Littlefield 26

New Home 21, Bovina 14

Greenwood 34, Snyder 7

Valley 61, White Deer 12

Petersburg 2, Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)

Klondike 2, Wilson 0 (forfeit)

Sundown 45, Tahoka 0

Shallowater 48, Kermit 0

Sudan 32, Smyer 14

New Deal 48, Floydada 15

McCamey 62, Plains 8

Abernathy 40, Stanton 7

Seagraves 42, Morton 6

Roosevelt 52, Coahoma 19

Denver City 37, Brownfield 23

Jayton 52, Patton Springs 0

Post 48, Hale Center 30

Slaton 42, Lamesa 41

Panhandle 36, Farwell 35

Friona 35, Spearman 0

Lubbock-Cooper 38, Abilene Wylie 10

Muleshoe 61, Dalhart 16

Ralls 51, Crosbyton 12

Roscoe 46, Lockney 6

Dimmitt 39, Highland Park 34

Anton 76, Amhert 38

Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27

Hermleigh 66, Ira 48

Groom 60, Silverton 14

Frenship 63, Odessa 41

Tulia 54, Canadian 35

Idalou 49, Reagan County 7

Seminole 49, Perryton 42

Coronado 41, Monterey 27

Spur 104, Knox City 56

Sands 67, Loop 44

Meadow 73, Whiteface 72

Kingdom Prep 44, Lubbock Titans 36

San Jacinto 38, All Saints 28

Hart vs. Wildorado (Saturday, Oct. 30)

