Oklahoma next up for Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - Texas Tech is on the road this Saturday for a matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma. Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m. Television coverage will be provided nationally Saturday on ABC with Dave Pasch calling the action alongside analyst Dusty Dvorcek and field analyst Tom Luginbill. The broadcast can also be found via the ESPN app on any streaming service. Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on XM channel 382, Sirius channel 138 or via the TuneIn app.

INSIDE THE SERIES

The Red Raiders will be looking for their first win in the series since Texas Tech shocked the top-ranked Sooners, 41-38, in 2011. Oklahoma, which was No. 1 in the coaches’ poll at the time, has rolled off nine-consecutive wins since that loss, marking the longest winning streak by either team all-time in the series.

This will be the 29th all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Oklahoma as the Red Raiders will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Sooners. Oklahoma controls the overall series between the two schools with a 22-6 all-time record versus the Red Raiders, which includes a 9-4 mark at Jones AT&T Stadium.

CAREER NOTABLES VERSUS THE SOONERS

Speaking of Jeffers, he has notched seven tackles in each of the last three meetings with the Sooners as he has 22 career tackles versus Oklahoma, including 3.0 that have gone for a loss. He had 1.5 tackles for loss in each of the last two contests.

CUMBIE NAMED INTERIM HEAD COACH FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON

Cumbie is the first head coach in the history of the program who will take over in the middle of the season. He will be tasked with leading the Red Raiders to at least one more victory against a challenging stretch of four-consecutive ranked opponents to push Texas Tech to its 39th bowl appearance in school history.

Over its now 96 seasons of football, Cumbie is only the third interim head coach in program history, joining both Ruffin McNeil and Chris Thomsen. McNeil and Thomsen both led the Red Raiders to a victory in their only games as head coach, which came at the 2009 Alamo Bowl as well as the 2012 Meineke Car Care Bowl of Texas.

COACHING CONNECTIONS RUN DEEP BETWEEN TECH, OKLAHOMA

This is only the third time in school history where a pair of Texas Tech graduates will be on opposite sidelines in a game that involves the Red Raiders. Former head coach Kliff Kingsbury faced a pair of fellow Texas Tech graduates twice during his tenure in former Baylor head coach Art Briles from 2013-15 as well as Riley over his final two seasons in 2017-18.

BOWL ELIGIBILITY STILL IN REACH FOR RED RAIDERS

Texas Tech entered this season ranked tied for 21st all-time with 38 career bowl appearances, matching the totals of fellow Big 12 member West Virginia as well as Ole Miss, BYU and Notre Dame. The Red Raiders are tied for third among current Big 12 members for bowl appearances, trailing only Texas (57) and Oklahoma (54).

The Red Raiders picked up their fifth win of the season at Kansas, moving them one shy of the six needed for a bowl selection. It marked the 14th time during the Big 12 era where Texas Tech has started a season at 5-2 or better overall. Of the previous 13 occasions, Tech reached a bowl game in 11 of those seasons with the two exceptions coming in 2011 and 2018.

A victory over Oklahoma would secure bowl eligibility for the Red Raiders prior to the month of November for the first time since 2013 when the Red Raiders opened the season with seven-consecutive victories.

The Red Raiders will look to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017 Saturday against Oklahoma. Texas Tech, one of the most frequent bowl participants in college football history, is looking to avoid its first four-year bowl absence since staying home from postseason play over eight consecutive seasons from 1978-85. This is currently the longest Tech has gone without a bowl trip since missing the postseason from 1990-92.

RANDOM TIDBITS HEADING INTO OKLAHOMA GAME

Texas Tech is searching for its fourth win away from home this season, which would mark its most on the road or at a neutral site since 2017 when the Red Raiders headed home with victories over Houston, Kansas, Baylor (AT&T Stadium - Arlington) and Texas. In addition to this weekend’s trip to Oklahoma, the Red Raiders are slated to close the regular season at Baylor on Nov. 27.

Both of Texas Tech’s conference wins this season have come on the road as the Red Raiders won at West Virginia and Kansas in recent weeks. It marks the first time Tech has secured back-to-back Big 12 road wins since 2018 when the Red Raiders opened their league slate with a 41-17 rout of No. 15 Oklahoma State and then followed with a 17-14 victory at TCU. Tech has not won three-straight Big 12 road games since 2008 when the Red Raiders topped Kansas State, Texas A&M and Kansas.

A victory over Oklahoma would give the Red Raiders three wins in the month of October for the first time since the 2009 season when Texas Tech topped New Mexico, Kansas State, No. 15 Nebraska and Kansas.

Texas Tech leads the Big 12 and ranks 29th nationally in kick return defense despite five-straight weeks of facing a returner ranked in the top 25 of the FBS. The Red Raiders, who are giving up only 18.5 yards per return, have seen the likes of Kansas State (Malik Knowles (3rd), West Virginia’s Winston Wright (9th), Kansas’ Kenny Logan Jr. (12th) and Texas’ D’Shawn Jaimson (24th). TCU’s JD Spielman leads the Big 12 at 33.6 yards per return but does not have enough attempts per game to enter the NCAA rankings. Over that five-game stretch, opponents have only returned nine kicks for 138 yards, only a 15.3 yards per attempt average.

Texas Tech created early momentum against Kansas State with a Tyrique Matthews forced fumble that was recovered by McLane Mannix on the Red Raiders’ kickoff following its opening touchdown. It was one of two fumble recoveries on the day for the Red Raiders, who only had one coming into the game.

Texas Tech was previously 5-0 this season when allowing 29 points or less until falling to Kansas State last weekend. The Red Raiders had not previously dropped a game when allowing less than 29 points since falling to Arizona, 28-14, early in the 2019 season.

This will be Texas Tech’s final game prior to experiencing its lone open week on the 2021 schedule, which comes Nov. 6 prior to back-to-back home games versus Iowa State and Oklahoma State. It is the furthest Tech has had to wait for an open date since 2015 when the Red Raiders lone weekend off came prior to the regular-season finale at Texas.

Texas Tech and Oklahoma are facing each other over the final weekend in October for the third time in the last five years. The two schools met during the month of November in 14 of their first 15 seasons together as Big 12 members but have squared off during the season’s final month only twice now since 2010 (meetings came in 2014 and 2018).