Texas Tech works to improve public safety through new initiative, Clery Compliance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday Texas Tech University launched a new public safety campaign, “Raider Safety.” Along with investing in more infrastructure like lights, security cameras, and blue light phones, the university hopes to better connect the campus community to resources. Part of that effort comes from Clery Compliance.

Chad Beights is the Clery Compliance Director. The Texas Tech University System created the position in 2020 to ensure all its universities are in line with the Clery Act. It was signed into law in 1990, after a student was raped and murdered on a college campus in Pennsylvania.

“In short, it’s all about transparency. It’s about transparency of crimes. Seeing, are we in compliance with the law and all the aspects of the Clery act? And if not, can we do better? And if we are, can we do better?” Beights said.

To keep Red Raiders updated with what’s going on in their own backyard, the university sends out alert notifications. Red Raiders have received five alert notifications on their phones just in the past two weeks. Public safety officials say it’s not because of an increase in crime, but a reevaluation of the university’s alert system. There are emergency notifications for things like weather, fires, or active threats. Crime alert notifications are sent out after a crime has been reported and Clery Compliance determines there’s a threat, or a possible continuing threat to campus.

“That notification is to alert the campus of hey, we’re aware of this crime, this is some basic details about the incident and here’s ways that you can maintain safety,” Beights said.

In the past two weeks, crime alert notifications have been sent out regarding sexual assault in a dorm and car burglaries. Student Taylor Brooks changed his plans, after he saw an emergency alert stating cops were active near campus.

“And like I remember, I was about to go grab food in that area and then I was like ‘oh, I guess I’m not going over there.’ And I like texted my friends who were there, like ‘hey, are you okay?’ And then like it helps a lot because you know, one, what’s going on so you can be more aware. You can react more appropriately and you can better prepare for future situations. So, I think that like, programs like that are really important to have,” Brooks said.

In these alerts, the university includes safety tips and departments to reach out to for help or to report something. Beights says Texas Tech has been doing Clery work all along, but now there’s a full-time position for it. Texas Tech has also hired a Clery Compliance Coordinator for just the university and not the entire system. The university’s 2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report can be found here.

