Bring a light jacket for Halloween night

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler temperatures settling in just in time for Halloween.

Today's high temps
Today's high temps(KCBD)

A cold front has moved through the South Plains early this morning leaving us about 20 degrees cooler for this afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 60s to lower 70s. Along with cooler temperatures we can expect some breezy conditions through the day today. Winds will be mainly from the northeast about 15-20 mph.

Trick or treat!
Trick or treat!(KCBD)

As you head out to trick or treat temperatures will begin to cool down into the 50s and eventually into the 40s overnight tonight. A light jacket may be needed as a slight chill will be in the air. Winds should die down as the sun sets so wind chill shouldn’t be too much of an issue and we will remain dry through the evening as well.

Monday will remain relatively quiet and calm. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer across the South Plains with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s. Dry through Monday but then rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday as more changes head our way. From Tuesday-Thursday expect highs in the 50s with slight rain chances. Wednesday looks to be the coolest day with the best rain chances. Sunshine and drier conditions return on Friday as temperatures climb into the 60s.

Have a great Halloween and stay safe!

